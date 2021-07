A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in a parking lot outside the Town Center Shopping Center in Laurel, police said.

Police responded to the 13300 block of Laurel-Bowie Road in the South Laurel area around 1 p.m., Prince George’s County police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One man had been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead, police said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story