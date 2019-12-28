Man Dies After 2 Cars Hit Him in Landover: Police

A man died after two cars struck him in Landover, Maryland, Saturday night, but only one driver stayed at the scene, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Columbia Park Road about 7:45 p.m.

Officers found the man unconscious on the roadway and he died at the scene.

Southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. was closed between Columbia Park Road and Columbia Ave. for the crash investigation.

Police have not yet provided a description of the vehicle that drove off.

Another man was struck and killed less than 3 miles away on Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant Friday night. The driver involved stayed at the site of the crash and cooperated with investigators, police said.