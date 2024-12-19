Man dead after shooting near restaurant in Capitol Heights

Investigators worked well after sundown Wednesday after a deadly shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland left one man dead.

Police say they got a call about a shooting around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived on Walker Mill Road near Addison Road South, they found a man with gunshot wounds unresponsive near a new Lucky Star Carryout. He was pronounced dead not long after.

“Somebody just came in and said, ‘You heard the noise?’ We didn’t hear the noise but we just started seeing a lot of police,” said a barber at nearby business Greene’s Barber Services. “Sitting here, you know it’s shocking knowing you work here and something like that could happen right here. It’s scary”

The fatal shots were fired feet from Greene’s Barber Services, leaving staff stunned as officers swarmed the area.

“I hate to say normal, but that’s the truth,” said Erik Humphrey, a barber at Greene’s Barber Service. “It is a normal thing in this community.”

Humphrey has been here for seven years, and he said this isn't the first time he’s seen flashing lights following a shooting — but that doesn't make it any easier.

“That’s the sad thing about it is, it’s always normal,” he said. “Like you’re so used to it, it don’t really shake the day, but it do be like, dang, somebody lost their life.”

And while police piece together what happened, over at Greene’s, they’re focused on one thing:

“We just want everybody to be safe,” Humphrey said.

At last update, there was no word on a possible motive. When News4 spoke to police, they said detectives will be looking at surveillance video from the area to try and find a suspect.

Anyone who knows anything that can help with the investigation is being asked to call Prince George's County Police Department.