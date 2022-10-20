Capitol Police

Man Arrested With Guns on Capitol Grounds Says It Was an Accident

By Darcy Spencer and NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man arrested for having guns on U.S. Capitol grounds on his 80th birthday Wednesday says the incident was a mistake.

Tony H. Payne of Georgia was arrested and charged with unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license.

He was released after a court appearance Thursday in which he was ordered to stay away from the U.S. Capitol.

Payne told News4 he was helping a woman who wanted to file some documents with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

U.S. Capitol Police observed his van was parked illegally on Capitol grounds about 3:45 p.m. and asked him if he had any guns. He told them he did, and officers found two handguns and a shotgun in the van, police said.

Payne told News4 he is a patriotic, disabled Vietnam veteran who owns the guns legally in Georgia.

The woman he was with said her car broke down and she asked Payne for a ride to the Supreme Court to file the documents in a complicated, ongoing legal matter. She said she had filed the documents and returned to the van to find Payne and his grandson detained by police.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

The News4 Rundown 4 hours ago

Road Worker Killed in Crash: The News4 Rundown

road worker killed 2 hours ago

Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

Neither the woman nor Payne's grandson were arrested. Payne spent his birthday night in jail.

Payne said he plans to fight the charges.

East Capitol Street was closed between 1st and 3rd streets, 1st Street was closed between Constitution and Independence avenues, and 2nd Street was closed between Constitution and Independence avenues while police investigated the van Wednesday.

Police cleared the van about 6 p.m.

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Capitol PoliceSuspicious Vehicle
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us