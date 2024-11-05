Local polling locations prepare for Election Day

It’s the final push before Election Day.

About 30 poll workers spent Monday night transforming the cafeteria at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School into a polling place.

This is Jim Pierce's first time volunteering.

“There’s so much that goes into an election, planning for it, to make sure it goes smoothly,” he said.

It takes about two hours for volunteers to set up the sign in machines, polling booths and ballot boxes.

“We’re focused on the flow of how the voters will come in tomorrow and work their way through the different stations,” Pierce said.

To vote on election day, you’ll need your state issued ID or a document that verifies your address.

You still have time to register to vote on Election Day. D.C., Maryland, and Virginia all allow same day voter registration.

“If we’re able to verify your registration, your information, then you will vote a standard ballot,” said Gilberto Zelaya with the Montgomery County Board of Elections. “If not, then we’ll give you a provisional ballot, but then we will do the research to ensure that we will count that.”

Election workers are still expecting a large turnout even though they say voting by mail and early voting has become more popular in the last few elections.

Out of Montgomery County’s 680,000 registered voters, 191,000 of them requested mail in ballots. About 65% of them have been turned back in.

Those who have not turned them in yet are encouraged to do so by mail drop boxes before they close on election day.

“If you are one of the 191,000 registered voters that requested to vote by mail and you decide to vote in person, you will need to vote a provisional ballot which will add another 15 minutes to your voting experience,” Zelaya said.

Now that election day is finally here, poll workers are focused on making sure everything runs smoothly and safely.

Pierce told News4 he looks forward to being there when the polls open.

“When you hear the things that are going on around the country, especially when it relates to poll workers, I really felt like I needed to do something to take part,” he said.