Northern Virginia commuters face traffic headaches Thursday morning after crashes on I-95 and Route 1 from Triangle to Lorton.

#vatraffic #BreakingNews from #Chopper4 first above: OVERTURNED TRUCK closes Northbound 95 left lane, and both express lanes @ #Lorton Rd: stay with @nbcwashington and @First4Traffic for updates before you leave, & stick with the I-95 main lanes and @WTOPtraffic after! pic.twitter.com/J9CaMPIfXX — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) March 12, 2020

An overturned truck blocked northbound Express Lanes and a left lane at Lorton Road early Thursday, causing miles-long delays.

Some drivers who tried to dodge that traffic jam using northbound Route 1 faced another crash that blocked the two left lanes at Lorton Road.

Crews are clearing the scenes, but expect lingering delays.