As they say, it takes a village, and caregiving works best as a collective effort. Yet, according to the AARP, one out of five caregivers of adults feels isolated, often overwhelmed by demanding schedules. Many primary caregivers focus solely on their loved ones’ needs, often at the expense of their own well-being and mental health. It's vital that families and friends can provide a support system for caregivers to lean on, and a little help goes a long way. Sharing responsibilities and motivating caregivers can help them better manage their roles without feeling overwhelmed and avoid burnout.

Check-in and be a listening ear

Even if you can’t physically assist your loved one with caregiving, offering emotional support can make a big difference. Caregivers may hesitate to express their concerns, fearing they will burden others, but being a trusted listener and sounding board can help them feel less alone. Simple but meaninful gestures like a visit, phone call, or a text asking about their day can encourage open conversations about their feelings. Even if you can’t solve their challenges, listening can offer immense relief. Building this trust makes it easier for caregivers to share difficult concerns.

Help out whenever possible

Serving as a helping hand, even in small ways, can go a long way in easing stress. Tidying up, handling chores, or helping with grocery runs frees up valuable time for them to rest and recharge. If your schedules align, offer to drive or accompany your loved one and their care recipients to appointments. If you can’t attend, try assisting in scheduling appointments or organizing medications. These tasks will help your loved ones while reminding them that it’s okay to lean on others when possible.

Encourage self-care practices

Caregiving often leads to high emotional and physical stress. AARP reports that 50 percent of caregivers experience heightened emotional stress, while more than 37% feel physically strainged. Neglecting self-care only exacerbates stress, making it harder for caregivers to maintain their own health and provide quality care. Encourage caregivers to prioritize self-care, and, if possible, join them in relaxing or stress-relieving activities like a jog in the park, a movie night, or yoga. Shared moments like these can reduce stress and strengthen bonds.

Assist with life care planning

Life care planning can be tough to discuss, but it’s an essential part of caregiving. If your loved one hasn’t yet addressed this, offer your support as they navigate these sensitive conversations with their care recipient. If they are unsure where to begin, let them know that an Advanced Health Care Directive (AHCD), allows care recipients to document their medical preferences and designate a healthcare proxy in the event the patient can’t make decisions for themselves. Supporting the caregiver through this process ensures their care aligns the the patient’s wishes.

