Juvenile shot and hurt on Green Line train, police say

A young man is seriously hurt after being shot on a Metro car in Southeast D.C. late Saturday, police say.

The shooting happened on a Green Line train at the Anacostia Metro Station at about 11:20 p.m., DC police said.

The victim was shot several times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for a suspect aged 16 to 18 described as Black with a light complexion and medium-length locks. He stands about 5-foot-9 and weighs under 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and a shiny black puffy coat.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Additional details were not immediately released.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.