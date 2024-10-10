Investigators arrest suspect in Mount Rainier shooting that killed 1, injured 2

Prince George’s County police arrested and charged a suspect in a fatal shooting last month in Mount Rainier.

The suspect, 39-year-old Louis Gregory, is being charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Freiyer Yanez-Salas, in addition to assault charges for wounding a man and a woman. He is currently being held without bond.

Police responded to reports of a triple shooting near the 3400 block of Rhode Island Avenue late last month.

Police found Gregory through video surveillance footage of him at a nearby business before the shooting, and showed he matched the descriptions from the witnesses. Police obtained a search warrant on Sept. 30 and apprehended Gregory in his backyard.

During the search of his home, investigators found Winchester .45 caliber ammunition in his bedroom, the same type of ammunition recovered at the crime scene. The suspect also had a black ski mask, which matched the description from the day of the shooting.

The suspect’s preliminary hearing date will be the morning of Nov. 4.

