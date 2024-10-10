Prince George's County

Investigators arrest suspect in Mount Rainier shooting that killed 1, injured 2

The suspect is held without bail

NBC Universal, Inc.

Prince George’s County police arrested and charged a suspect in a fatal shooting last month in Mount Rainier.

The suspect, 39-year-old Louis Gregory, is being charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Freiyer Yanez-Salas, in addition to assault charges for wounding a man and a woman. He is currently being held without bond. 

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Police responded to reports of a triple shooting near the 3400 block of Rhode Island Avenue late last month. 

Police found Gregory through video surveillance footage of him at a nearby business before the shooting, and showed he matched the descriptions from the witnesses. Police obtained a search warrant on Sept. 30 and apprehended Gregory in his backyard.

During the search of his home, investigators found Winchester .45 caliber ammunition in his bedroom, the same type of ammunition recovered at the crime scene. The suspect also had a black ski mask, which matched the description from the day of the shooting.

The suspect’s preliminary hearing date will be the morning of Nov. 4.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us