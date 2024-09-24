Prince George's County

1 dead, 2 severely hurt in Mount Rainier triple shooting

Three out of six passengers in a vehicle were shot after a heated exchange outside of a liquor store.

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter and Taylor Edwards

NBC Universal, Inc.

One man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Mount Rainier, Maryland on Monday night, according to police.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Rhode Island Avenue at 7:34 p.m. to a report of a triple shooting, according to the Mount Rainer Police Department Facebook post.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Witnesses said that the suspect was seen in a verbal confrontation with a driver who was parked in front of a liquor store called Chuck's Liquors.

Seat Pleasant 12 hours ago

Girl, 13, critically wounded in Seat Pleasant shooting

Washington DC 16 hours ago

Cars with the most unpaid DC fines go to this impound lot

After a heated argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot multiple times into the vehicle, hitting three of six passengers, according to police.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene and other two people were transported to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are still looking for the suspect and said that the incident appears to be isolated.

The Prince George’s County Police Department in conjunction with the Mount Rainier Police Department will investigate this incident.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's CountyMarylandGun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us