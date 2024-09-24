1 dead, 2 severely hurt in Mount Rainier triple shooting

One man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Mount Rainier, Maryland on Monday night, according to police.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Rhode Island Avenue at 7:34 p.m. to a report of a triple shooting, according to the Mount Rainer Police Department Facebook post.

Witnesses said that the suspect was seen in a verbal confrontation with a driver who was parked in front of a liquor store called Chuck's Liquors.

After a heated argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot multiple times into the vehicle, hitting three of six passengers, according to police.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene and other two people were transported to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are still looking for the suspect and said that the incident appears to be isolated.

The Prince George’s County Police Department in conjunction with the Mount Rainier Police Department will investigate this incident.