A 13-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a shooting in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Monday.

The girl was shot in the upper body in the 500 block of 69th Place before 5 p.m., police said. It’s unclear if she was shot inside a home or outside.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said there was no threat to the community.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.