Interracial Couple Weds Outside Supreme Court on Anniversary of Loving v. Virginia

An interracial couple got married on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on the 53rd anniversary of a ruling that paved the way for their marriage to be legal.

Michele Davis and Barton Corbett Leatherwood wanted to exchange their vows on the anniversary of the Loving v. Virginia decision — the landmark case that legalized interracial marriage.

They had initially postponed their plans because of the pandemic, but then she changed her mind.

From the gown and tuxedo to the hair and makeup to the special “love wins” shirts made for their friends to wear, the flash wedding came together in just two days. Davis started inviting people Wednesday night.

The couple spent their wedding night fighting for equal rights. They traveled from the court to Black Lives Matter Plaza where they joined protesters who’ve been demanding change after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

They walked among the crowds as husband and wife to show unity and set an example.