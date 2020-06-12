Supreme Court

Interracial Couple Weds Outside Supreme Court on Anniversary of Loving v. Virginia

Couple spent wedding night protesting at Black Lives Matter Plaza

By Darcy Spencer

Michele Davis and Barton Corbett Leatherwood
NBCWashington

An interracial couple got married on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on the 53rd anniversary of a ruling that paved the way for their marriage to be legal. 

Michele Davis and Barton Corbett Leatherwood wanted to exchange their vows on the anniversary of the Loving v. Virginia decision — the landmark case that legalized interracial marriage.

They had initially postponed their plans because of the pandemic, but then she changed her mind.

Local

COVID-19 54 mins ago

Virginia Regulators Extend Moratorium on Utility Shut Offs

George Floyd 1 hour ago

Support Growing to Remove Civil War Plaque in Maryland

From the gown and tuxedo to the hair and makeup to the special “love wins” shirts made for their friends to wear, the flash wedding came together in just two days. Davis started inviting people Wednesday night. 

The couple spent their wedding night fighting for equal rights. They traveled from the court to Black Lives Matter Plaza where they joined protesters who’ve been demanding change after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

They walked among the crowds as husband and wife to show unity and set an example.

This article tagged under:

Supreme CourtBlack Lives Matterflash weddingLoving v. Virginia
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us