Inauguration Day
Live updates: Inauguration Day arrives as freezing DC weather changes plans

It's Inauguration Day in D.C., but plans have changed due to the Arctic blast gripping the region. Follow live updates on closures, traffic and more local impacts

By Andrea Swalec and Sophia Barnes

What to Know

Donald Trump returns as president of the United States today, on an Inauguration Day transformed by freezing temperatures and moved indoors.

Trump will be sworn in inside the Capitol rotunda with a limited number of VIP guests, as some people who planned to witness history on the National Mall instead watch at downtown D.C.’s Capital One Arena, which has a capacity of just 20,000 people.

The swearing-in was last moved indoors in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan began his second term. Go here for answers on the last-minute changes because of the forecast.

Follow NBC Washington all day for updates on inaugural events, crowds, road closures, Metro service changes and much more.

This article tagged under:

Inauguration DayDonald TrumpWashington DCTransportationMetro (WMATA)
