Live updates: Inauguration Day arrives as freezing DC weather changes plans

What to Know Donald Trump’s second inauguration happens today with traditions changed because of the frigid cold. We've put together an FAQ about the last-minute changes.

Expect road closures and Metro changes in D.C.

Trump plans to sign more than 50 executive orders — and possibly more than 100 — on the first day of his second presidency, according to a person in his transition operation.

Donald Trump returns as president of the United States today, on an Inauguration Day transformed by freezing temperatures and moved indoors.

Trump will be sworn in inside the Capitol rotunda with a limited number of VIP guests, as some people who planned to witness history on the National Mall instead watch at downtown D.C.’s Capital One Arena, which has a capacity of just 20,000 people.

The swearing-in was last moved indoors in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan began his second term. Go here for answers on the last-minute changes because of the forecast.

