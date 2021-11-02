How & Where to Get COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids 5-11 in the DC Area

Children ages 5-11 can soon get vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer shots after a committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the vaccine Tuesday.

Vaccinations could begin immediately once CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky officially signs off on the panel's unanimous recommendation.

Clinical trials in this age group found the vaccine to be 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 when fully vaccinated with two doses.

Safety data from the trials showed no serious adverse events related to the vaccine. The most common reactions to the shots included pain at the injection site, fatigue and headache. Side effects were more common after dose two, usually mild in severity, and resolved within a few days.

Here's what we know about where the shots will be available in the D.C. area.

Washington, D.C.

D.C. officials announced in late October the city was set to receive 24,600 initial doses to be distributed to more than 60 pharmacies, hospitals and health centers.

Pharmacies, such as CVS, Giant, Grubb's, Safeway, Walgreens and Walmart, and clinics will be some of the first locations where children in this age group can get the vaccines, Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said.

D.C. will also hold pop-up clinics to distribute vaccines on the following dates:

Ward 1:

Bancroft Elementary School, 1755 Newton St NW. First dose: Nov. 9

Marie Reed Elementary School, 2201 18th St NW. First dose: Nov. 12

Ward 2:

Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St, NW. First dose: Nov. 7

Garrison Elementary School, 1200 S St NW. First dose: Nov. 17

Thomson Elementary School, 1200 L St NW. First dose: Nov. 12

Ward 3:

Ben Murch Elementary School, 4810 36th St NW. First dose: Nov.13

Janney Elementary School, 4130 Albemarle St NW. First dose: Nov. 19

Palisades Recreation Center, 5200 Sherier Pl NW. First dose: Nov.16

Ward 4:

Center City Public Charter School - Brightwood Campus, 6008 Georgia Ave NW. First dose: Nov. 9

Dorothy I. Height Elementary School, 1300 Allison St NW. First dose: Nov. 8

E.L. Haynes PCS, 4501 Kansas Ave NW. First dose: Nov. 18

Lafayette Elementary School, 5701 Broad Branch Rd NW. First dose: Nov. 19

Whittier Elementary School, 6201 5th St NW. First dose: Nov. 20

Ward 5:

Bunker Hill Elementary School, 1401 Michigan Ave NE. First dose: Nov. 18

Center City Public Charter School - Trinidad Campus, 1217 West Virginia Ave NE. First dose: Nov. 17

DC Bilingual PCS, 33 Riggs Road NE. First dose: Nov. 20

Noyes Elementary School, 2725 10th St NE. First dose: Nov. 8

Ward 6:

Kennedy Recreation Center, 1401 7th St NW. First dose: Nov. 10

KIPP DC – Lead Academy PCS, 421 P St NW. First dose: Nov.16

Payne Elementary School, 1445 C St SE. First dose: Nov.13

Ward 7:

Friendship Blow Pierce Elementary & Middle, 725 19th St. NE. First dose: Nov. 12

Kimball Elementary School, 3375 Minnesota Ave SE. First dose: Nov. 9

Plummer Elementary School, 4601 Texas Ave SE. First dose: Nov.17

Smothers Elementary School, 1300 44th St NE. First dose: Nov.13

Thomas Elementary School, 650 Anacostia Ave NE. First dose: Nov. 19

Ward 8:

Center City PCS: Congress Heights, 220 Highview Pl SE. First dose: Nov. 18

Excel Academy Public School, 2501 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE. First dose: Nov. 16

Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School/Statesman Academy, 4600 Livingston Rd SE. First dose: Nov. 8

KIPP DC Heights Academy, 2600 Douglass Rd SE. First dose: Nov. 10

Patterson Elementary School, 4399 South Capitol Terrace SW. First dose: Nov. 10

Turner Elementary School, 3264 Stanton Rd SE. First dose: Nov. 20

Community groups in D.C. may also request vaccine pop-ups here.

In addition to the pop-up locations, Children’s National Hospital will offer vaccines to some children throughout the city via its mobile unit, as well as its patients at its eight locations in the region.

MedStar Health is also taking its mobile clinic on the road, going to underserved communities in wards 7 and 8. It plans to vaccinate children two days a week.

Maryland

Montgomery County:

Children can get vaccinated at county-run clinics, pharmacies, and other providers. Residents can use Maryland's vaccine locator to find a location that offers the vaccine or visit the county-run clinics and vaccine types list here. Call 240-777-2982 or email c19vaccination@montgomerycountymd.gov for an appointment. More information can found at Montgomery County's COVID-19 Information Portal.

Prince George's County:

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available to children ages 5-11 at COVID-19 vaccination clinics, pediatricians’ offices, retail and grocery store pharmacies, urgent care facilities and other health care providers in the county. Go here for more information about the county's clinic locations.

Frederick County: Clinics will be held in some public elementary schools in the afternoon and early evenings by appointments as well as at 800 Oak Street. Dates, times and links to schedule can be found here.

Virginia

INOVA Health will hold a clinic at the Inova Center for Personalized Health in Fairfax, Virginia, every weekend beginning this Saturday, Nov. 6. The hospital said it will bring in therapy dogs and Star Wars characters to help kids who might be anxious about getting the shot.

Arlington County: Arlington Public Schools said it's working with the health department on plans for rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine to students ages 5-11. "Once approved, we will inform the community about the availability of doses and how to schedule appointments," the school system says on its website.

Arlington County Public Health anticipates holding clinics and scheduling vaccinations by appointment by mid-November.

Fairfax County:

The health department said it will provide the COVID-19 vaccine to children by appointment only. Pediatric and family medical practices will also have the vaccine, as well as local pharmacies and the Tysons Community Vaccination Center.

Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s medical provider to make an appointment. Families can go to www.vaccines.gov to schedule an appointment at a local pharmacy or the health department. Those interested in getting their children vaccinated at the Tysons Community Vaccination Center will be able to schedule their child’s appointment at vase.vdh.virginia.gov.

For more detailed locations visit here.

It is important that all children need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive their COVID-19 vaccination, including at school clinics. As with all age groups, vaccines are free and insurance is not required.

