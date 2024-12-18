How to recognize the signs of postpartum depression

Dr. Kisha Davis, Montgomery County's Chief Health Officer, wants new mothers to know they're not alone and don't have to suffer in silence. She recognizes it can be difficult to talk about postpartum struggles.

“It’s really about not ignoring having that conversation,” Davis said.

It’s important to characterize what a new mother is feeling. Davis said it can be common for moms to feel baby blues, a bit of sadness, restlessness, feeling overwhelmed, but that's different from postpartum depression.

“It’s normal to feel tired, but when that tiredness keeps you from getting out of bed all day – that’s when there’s time for concern.”

Davis said postpartum depression symptoms can include severe mood swings, difficulty bonding with your baby, a withdrawal from loved ones and feelings of intense irritability and anger.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports about one in every eight women can experience postpartum depression, and in more severe but less common cases, postpartum psychosis, which affects one or two out of every 1,000 women.

“What really sets it apart is it comes with much more severe features," Davis said. "All of the things we’ve talked about with depression, but it also may come with paranoia, hallucinations, delusions, really intense thoughts of wanting to hurt oneself or to hurt the baby."

If you have that gut feeling that somebody needs a little bit of extra support, ask them about it. Don’t be afraid to have a conversation. Help them reach out to their healthcare professional. Offer some support for the baby.

Sometimes new moms feel pressure because they see certain things on social media. They can see a certain picture of what postpartum should look like.

Davis said that while many see success in social media, at times that is not the reality and that it’s crucial to talk with people who are going through the same process as you.

There are resources available 24/7. Call or text 988 to reach the national suicide and crisis lifeline. The National Maternal Mental Health Hotline offers support at 833-852-6262.