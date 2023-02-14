House Fire Seriously Burns Man Trying to Rescue Brother in Clinton

A mother is grieving the loss of one son and hoping for the recovery of another after a quick-moving fire gutted their home Monday in Clinton, Maryland.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 8400 block of Schultz Road at about 10:30 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire said.

Gail Lanier was home along with her two sons at the time of the fire. She said her son, who is in a wheelchair tried to save his brother, but he couldn’t get him out in time.

“I know, I just woke up and smelled smoke, and my other son smelled smoke,” Lanier said. “And we went in to see where it was coming from, and my son was standing up trying to come out the door and he was burned pretty bad, and he didn’t make it.”

She and her other son were removed from the burning home by firefighters, and taken to the hospital. Lanier was evaluated but was not seriously injured in the fire. Her son is in critical condition with serious burns on his back.

“Real fast. It was really quick. It just looked like it wasn’t that big of a blaze, but I guess it was. There’s nothing left. It got it all,” Lanier said.

Lanier said she has lived in the home for 50 years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.