Homicide rate in DC drops for the first time since 2019

The homicide rate in the District of Columbia has dropped significantly, totaling fewer than 200 victims for the first time since 2019. The trend includes an eye-opening drop in violent crime and property crime.

City officials credit the turnabout to a number of changes in the law, more focused policing and city agencies working together.

The Chief of Police and the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety both give a number of reasons for the drop.

One of them is the Real Time Crime Center, a headquarters where officers scan for camera footage when a crime occurs.

“We started to leverage technology like never before here in D.C. especially here at MPD, you know, the mayor approved the increase of CCTV cameras across the city," DC Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

When compared to the same time last year, homicides are down 32%, violent crime is down 35% and overall crime is down 15%.

The sweeping crime bill passed by the DC Council earlier this year made it easier for judges to order pre-trial detention for suspects charged with violent crimes. Because of that, the population at the D.C. jail has gone way up.

“Those who commit violent crime, particularly with guns, sometimes need to be held pre-trial," Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah said.

"And what we've seen is that as we hold those with significant violent offenses, or charges against them that are violent crime... that is what is in part causing impact," she continued.

City officials say the average daily population at the jail has increased by 600 inmates since July of 2023.

The crime bill also returned tools, or gave new tools, to officers to use on the street. The police chief says the significant change has made a difference.

“It was a morale booster, if you will, for police officers," DC Police Chief Pamela Smith said. Officers were able to feel like they could police again, she said.

A decrease in the homicide rate is a national trend, according to the FBI. Homicides fell by 11.6% nationwide last year.

Solving homicides is another matter. So far this year, the D.C. police department has solved 55% of the cases its been investigating.

The Deputy Mayor for Public Safety says she is encouraged by the progress made so far and would like to see it continue.

This significant reduction in crime also comes at a time the D.C. police deparment has lost hundreds of officers to retirement and resignation.