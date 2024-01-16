Have you seen her? Bethesda science teacher reported missing

A science teacher from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School has been missing since Thursday, her school says, and they are asking for the public’s help finding her.

Emily Ann Riley, 50, was last seen in the 900 block of Erie Avenue, Montgomery County police said.

Riley is described as being 5 feet and 8 inches tall with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses.

The school said that her family reported her missing, but more details on her disappearance were not known. Riley lives in Silver Spring.

“Staff at B-CC have been in contact with both the police and Ms. Riley’s family to express our concern and provide any possible assistance in locating her,” the school's principal said in a letter to families.

“We understand that this news may be challenging for some students, staff, and community members to process. The B-CC Counseling department is available to provide support to anyone who requests it. Likewise, the school system is prepared to offer additional support if necessary. We are very concerned about Ms. Riley and remain hopeful that this situation will have a positive outcome. I will provide an update when additional information is available.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-279-8000.