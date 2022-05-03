Have You Seen Her? 12-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing from Sterling

A 12-year-old girl went missing from her Sterling, Virginia, home Tuesday, and Loudoun County authorities are asking for the public's help finding her.

Karen Orellana is described as being 4’ 5” tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and was carrying a green backpack, the Loundoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Karen left her home Tuesday on Carriage Court in the Mirror Ridge community on her own accord.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to immediately contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021 or dial 911.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.