Missing Girl

Have You Seen Her? 12-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing from Sterling

By Briana Trujillo

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

A 12-year-old girl went missing from her Sterling, Virginia, home Tuesday, and Loudoun County authorities are asking for the public's help finding her.

Karen Orellana is described as being 4’ 5” tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and was carrying a green backpack, the Loundoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Karen left her home Tuesday on Carriage Court in the Mirror Ridge community on her own accord. 

Anyone who has seen her is asked to immediately contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021 or dial 911. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

