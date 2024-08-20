Giant grocery changes bag policy and limits teen shoppers at some DC, Maryland stores

Heads up before you shop at Giant grocery stores in the Washington, D.C., area.

Grocery chain Giant announced changes to anti-theft policies for certain stores in the District and Maryland.

Giant is loosening up its no-bag policy for select stores and will soon limit when minors can shop without an adult.

Unaccompanied minors barred from some stores after 6 p.m.

Starting Thursday, customers under the age of 18 will not be allowed inside specific Giant stores after 6 p.m. unless they’re accompanied by an adult.

Those locations include stores in D.C.’s Brentwood, Shaw and Van Ness neighborhoods, plus Oxon Hill, District Heights and Baltimore in Maryland. See a full list of impacted stores at the bottom of this article.

Backpacks allowed in some Giant stores

Backpacks no larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches are once again allowed inside certain locations – but only if shoppers agree to security checks.

Standard and small-sized backpacks “will be allowed if the customer consents to having the bag tagged prior to entry and to having the bag searched before exit,” the company said in a statement.

Backpacks are now allowed inside locations in Cathedral Heights, Columbia Heights, the H Street Corridor, Shaw and Van Ness, a Giant spokesperson said. Some stores will continue to ban backpacks.

Giant is updating its bag policy after announcing a ban on large bags at D.C.-area stores in May, an effort to crack down on shoplifting.

Because of the updated policies, customers no longer have to leave their bags unattended in the front of those stores before they enter.

ANC Commissioner would like to see different approach

ANC Commissioner Alexander Padro, who represents the Shaw neighborhood, says he wrote a letter to Giant complaining about the policy. He'd like to see them take a different approach.

“The retail theft problem is going to continue and it makes more sense to invest in some lockers and have a policy that’s easy to enforce,” Padro said.

Padro also questions how the new rule for shoppers under the age of 18 will be received.

“I think that’s going to be fraught, and I’m sure we’re going to be hearing hell about that soon,” he said.

For some, it's a step in the right direction but not perfect.

“It’s better but I don’t think it’s going to deter theft,” customer Angela Alston said.

“I’m not really too fond of it, but I understand why it’s in place," customer Justin Sessions said. "It goes back to normal people actually wanting to come and shop and it’s unfortunate that bags have to be tagged."

A spokesperson for Giant told News4 that they recognize the changes make for a less convenient experience, but it's a way for them to cut down on retail theft.

Which Giant locations are affected by the new policies?

These stores will allow backpacks and ban unaccompanied minors after 6 p.m.:

1400 7th Street NW Washington, DC 20001

300 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002

4303 Conn Ave NW Washington, DC 20008

1345 Park Road, NW Washington, DC 20010

According to a statement from Giant, here are the stores impacted by the new anti-theft policies.

This store will allow backpacks and minors:

3336 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20016

These stores will ban unaccompanied minors after 6 p.m. and continue to bar backpacks:

1535 Alabama Ave SE, Washington, DC 20032

1050 Brentwood Rd NE, Washington, DC 20018

5150 Sinclair Ln, Baltimore, MD 21206

20 Audrey Lane Oxon Hill, MD 20745

4119 Branch Ave, Marlow Heights, MD 20748

5500 Silver Hill Rd, District Heights, MD 20747