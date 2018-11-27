Georgetown GLOW Lights Up Streets of Georgetown Dec.1

9 photos
1/9
NBC Sports Philly - John Clark
2/9
Georgetown BID
Georgetown GLOW's art displays are located throughout the Georgetown commercial district, and access to them is free. "Entre les rangs" is a tribute to fields of wheat. As you walk among the illuminated stems, the lights echo your walk.
3/9
Georgetown BID
4/9
Georgetown BID
Visitors of all ages can enjoy these free public light displays. On Dec. 7, you can see the lights while you shop for "Glow All Night." More than 50 stores will be open late for the event.
5/9
Georgetown BID
6/9
Georgetown BID
EMPTY_CAPTION"Social Sparkles" activates as visitors pass by the art installation, filling the night sky with light.
7/9
Georgetown BID
8/9
Amy Butler
This is Georgetown GLOW's fifth year brightening the streets of the historic neighborhood. A number of walking tours are being offered to help visitors enjoy the carefully curated displays.
9/9
You can find the locations of the displays at georgetownglowdc.com.

More Photo Galleries

Google Search Terms That Defined DC in 2019
Google Search Terms That Defined DC in 2019
Williamsburg 69-Car Pileup
Williamsburg 69-Car Pileup
Gallery: Single-Family Home: 4BD, 3.5BA: $1.2 Million
Gallery: Single-Family Home: 4BD, 3.5BA: $1.2 Million
Townhouse: 3BD, 2.5BA: $879,000
Townhouse: 3BD, 2.5BA: $879,000
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us