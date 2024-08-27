Freight train on fire stops on tracks in Burke, Virginia

A freight train stopped on the tracks in Burke, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon after a rail car caught on fire.

Fairfax County firefighters arrived at the railroad tracks in the 9300 block of Lee Street just after 3:15 p.m., and found a rail car full of wooden rail ties -- the wooden supports laid between the two metal rails -- on fire.

The train had stopped on the tracks, which lengthened the amount of time needed to put the fire out, Fairfax County Fire Rescue told News4.

As of 4:45 p.m., the fire had been put out. Footage from NewsChopper4 showed the still-smoking train on the tracks, and a rail car full of charred, blackened pieces of lumber.

WRC

It was not immediately clear whether the fire hurt anyone. The cause of the fire is also not yet clear.

Rail traffic in the area has been stopped as firefighters continue to work on the rail car.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with News4 for updates.

