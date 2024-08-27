Fairfax County

Freight train on fire stops on tracks in Burke, Virginia

Footage from NewsChopper4 showed the still-smoking train on the tracks, and a rail car full of charred, blackened pieces of lumber

NBC Universal, Inc.

A freight train stopped on the tracks in Burke, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon after a rail car caught on fire.

Fairfax County firefighters arrived at the railroad tracks in the 9300 block of Lee Street just after 3:15 p.m., and found a rail car full of wooden rail ties -- the wooden supports laid between the two metal rails -- on fire.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The train had stopped on the tracks, which lengthened the amount of time needed to put the fire out, Fairfax County Fire Rescue told News4.

As of 4:45 p.m., the fire had been put out. Footage from NewsChopper4 showed the still-smoking train on the tracks, and a rail car full of charred, blackened pieces of lumber.

WRC

It was not immediately clear whether the fire hurt anyone. The cause of the fire is also not yet clear.

Rail traffic in the area has been stopped as firefighters continue to work on the rail car.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with News4 for updates.

Virginia Aug 14

Virginia girl becomes Eagle Scout at 12 years old

Crime and Courts Dec 20, 2023

DOD employee faces charges for indecent exposure on Burke trail; police seek more victims

Fairfax County Jul 20, 2023

Investigators return to the scene of fatal Fairfax crash

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyVirginiaNorthern Virginia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us