Free prostate cancer screening bill signed by DC's mayor

A bill to make prostate cancer screening free for men in D.C. is a step closer to becoming law.

Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the bill into law late last week and it’s now subject to congressional review.

D.C.’s prostate cancer screening law requires free annual screening and prohibits insurance companies from imposing deductibles or copays.

Longtime District resident Lawson Brooks has battled and overcome prostate cancer twice. News4 asked him why the bill is so important.

“Men in D.C., and particularly African American men, needed to have easy access without the cost-sharing requirements,” he said. “This makes it easy, and it gives everyone the opportunity to get rid of the excuse that they don’t have it available to them.”

The hope is that the law will increase the number of men who get screened for prostate cancer, leading to earlier detection and treatment.