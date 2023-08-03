Former youth football coach sentenced to 40 years in child sex abuse case

A U.S. district court judge sentenced a former youth and high school football coach to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing two minors he coached and documenting the abuse on video.

The victims told investigators 53-year-old Moshe Michael Imel began grooming them and sexually abusing them in a youth football program and continuing the abuse through high school, according to a plea agreement.

Imel admitted creating explicit videos of the abuse.

Imel was an assistant football coach at Calvert County High School. He coached for the Patuxent Rhinos youth football program in Upper Marlboro on and off for more than a decade and was a volunteer junior varsity football coach at Northern High School in Calvert County in 2016.

Imel was arrested in March 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to sexually abusing minors in three other cases. Sentencing for that plea is scheduled for Friday.