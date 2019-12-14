NFL

Former Redskin Clinton Portis Turns Self In Fraud Charges, Released Until Next Hearing

Portis and several other retired NFL players are accused of trying to squeeze money from the NFL players' health reimbursement account plan

By Scott MacFarlane

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Redskin running back Clinton Portis turned himself in to authorities in western North Carolina on Friday in a federal fraud case, but a judge agreed to release him until his next hearing.

Portis has been ordered to appear in Kentucky for the next proceeding in the case. However, the conditions under which he was released are sealed by the court.

Other former NFL players, including former Redskin Carlos Rogers, are also expected in a Kentucky courtroom on Jan. 2 to be formally charged.

Portis and several other retired NFL players are charged with fraud, accused of trying to squeeze money from the NFL players' health reimbursement account plan, which offers health benefits to former players. They're accused of seeking and receiving reimbursements for big medical items they never actually bought.

The participants in the scheme stole more than $3.9 million and treated the health care plan "like their own personal ATM," Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said at a news conference Thursday.

Portis, who is a contributor to NBC4's "Redskins Showtime," played for the Redskins from 2004 to 2010. The McLean, Virginia resident, 38, was known for his whimsy off the field, taking on alter egos in interviews.

Portis' attorney has said his client is innocent.

