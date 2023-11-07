Former Montgomery County middle school teacher accused of sexually abusing boy

A former teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland, was charged Tuesday with sexually abusing a boy who was a student at the middle school where she taught in 2015, police say.

In October, a man came forward to Montgomery County police and said Melissa Marie Curtis sexually abused him multiple times over a period of several months that year, when Curtis was a teacher at Montgomery Village Middle School and he was an eigth grade student at the school.

Curtis, who is now 31, was 22 years old and the boy was 14 when the alleged abuse began, police said.

During one incident, Curtis allegedly touched the boy inappropriately inside a classroom at the school before performing oral sex on him, according to court documents. The pair also allegedly had sexual intercourse several times at other locations, including the boy's home, and inappropriate contact at a movie theater in Montgomery County, documents say.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The man also told police that Curtis gave him alcohol and marijuana before encouraging him to perform a sexual act on her, according to the documents.

Curtis turned herself into police custody on Tuesday and was charged with sexually abusing a minor and numerous counts of third- and fourth-degree sex offenses. In total, she faces 15 charges.

A former teacher has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual offenses for engaging in sexual acts with a minor.



The victim alleges that he had engaged in sexual acts with 31-year-old Melissa Marie Curtis when he was a minor.#MCPD #MCPNews https://t.co/fj47AOD75j pic.twitter.com/saPwhp7ccO — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 7, 2023

Detectives believe there could be more victims, and are encouraging any potential victims to call 240-773-5400.

Curtis was a teacher for about two years in Montgomery County and also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School in Gaithersburg, police said.

She is awaiting a bond hearing.