Food & Friends Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Sick, Homebound Washingtonians

Food & Friends is continuing its longstanding Thanksgiving tradition of delivering holiday feasts to people who are sick and homebound.

Staff and about 200 volunteers worked early Thursday morning to pack up turkey, classic sides and pies. The goal is to deliver more than 4,000 meals by noon.

“We’re always happy to do this work year-round, but this day is particularly special,” Food & Friends executive director Carrie Stoltzfus said. “It’s an opportunity for us to deliver a feast.”

Food & Friends delivers nutritious meals to clients suffering from cancer, kidney disease and other conditions.

“We’re here to take care of people with serious and chronic illnesses,” Stoltzfus said.

Thanksgiving is a big day for Food & Friends, but they need help year-round, Stoltzfus said.

For information on how you can help, visit https://foodandfriends.org.