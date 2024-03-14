Fire at Rockville quarry sends smoke over area

A fire at a quarry in Rockville, Maryland, sent smoke into the air that was visible from miles around.

Oil tanks at the quarry on Piney Meetinghouse Road caught fire on Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said.

Chopper4 footage shows flames and thick black smoke coming from tanks. Several neighborhoods are nearby.

No injuries were reported and “there is no danger to the immediate communities,” fire officials said in a statement. Parts of the quarry were evacuated.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.