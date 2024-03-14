Montgomery County

Fire at Rockville quarry sends smoke over area

Oil tanks at a quarry on Piney Meetinghouse Road caught fire on Thursday, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said

By Andrea Swalec

Chopper4

A fire at a quarry in Rockville, Maryland, sent smoke into the air that was visible from miles around.

Oil tanks at the quarry on Piney Meetinghouse Road caught fire on Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said.

Chopper4 footage shows flames and thick black smoke coming from tanks. Several neighborhoods are nearby.

No injuries were reported and “there is no danger to the immediate communities,” fire officials said in a statement. Parts of the quarry were evacuated.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

