FAQ: What to Know About COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution in the DC Area

Vaccine What to Know Across the region, health care workers have been designated as the top priority for vaccine distribution.

First responders, nursing home residents and staff, essential workers and high-risk adults also are among those first in line to receive the vaccine.

Vaccines are unlikely to be available to the general public until well into 2021.

Two COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, allowing front-line health care workers to be inoculated against the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that just more than 11.4 million doses had been distributed nationally since Dec. 13 and about 2.1 million had been administered.

By the end of 2020, more than 100,000 people in our region will have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's what will happen next in the D.C. area as vaccine distribution continues.

Who will get the vaccine first?

According to vaccine distribution proposals issued by D.C., Maryland and Virginia, vaccine distribution will be rolled out in a series of phases.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

D.C. and Maryland each have at least four phases (1A, 1B, 2, and 3) with various groups of recipients included in each phase. Virginia has five phases: 1A, 1B, 1C, 2, and 3.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia each are currently in phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which includes health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, and first responders.

See the graphic below for a more detailed breakdown of who is included in phase 1A in our region.

In phase 1A, about 85,100 individuals in D.C., 465,580 in Maryland and 440,500 in Virginia will need to be vaccinated before officials will move on to phase 1B, according to official estimates.

In D.C., phase 1B will include high-risk adults, elderly people, teachers, law enforcement, essential workers, grocery store workers, child care workers, people experiencing homelessness, nursing home residents and correctional facility residents and staff, according to the District's official proposal.

In Maryland, phase 1B will include high-risk adults.

In Virginia, phase 1B will include essential workers, and phase 1C will include high-risk adults.

Phase 2 will include other groups, such as adults with moderate risk, other workers in critical industries, young adults and children. Phase 3 is likely to include the general public, such as adults with little to no extra health risk who do not work in critical industries.

How long will it take for everyone to get vaccinated?

A new analysis from NBC News found that at the current pace, it could take the United States almost 10 years to inoculate enough Americans to get the pandemic under control. So far, just over 2 million Americans have been vaccinated.

To meet Operation Warp Speed's goal of vaccinating 80% of the U.S. population – 330.7 million people – by late June, a little more than 3 million people would have to get the shots each day, the math shows.

For example, according to the CDC's influenza vaccination dashboard, daily flu vaccinations across the U.S. this year have reached about 1.3 million in a day at the height of the season.

As the pace of production and deployment speeds up, the 10-year estimate is likely to drop.

As the first vaccines were prepared to ship nationwide, DC Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt warned that the rollout could begin slowly due to a learning curve.

“Getting the vaccine physically here is not the hardest part of this work. Clinically training people, being able to answer [patients' and health providers'] questions … is the harder part of the work," Nesbitt said.

As of Dec. 30, 36,669 people had received their first vaccination in Maryland – about 0.61% of the state's population. Virginia has vaccinated 54,295 people with their first dose – about 0.64% of the state's population.

D.C. had administered more than 11,000 individuals with their first coronavirus vaccine dose as of Dec. 30.

Demographic data shows that among early vaccine recipients in Maryland and Virginia, the largest number of recipients are in their 30s.

How do I schedule a vaccination?

D.C. has opened a web portal that will allow eligible health care workers to schedule a vaccination against COVID-19.

Currently eligible to schedule vaccine appointments are those in group 1A, which includes front-line health care workers and nursing home residents. Those workers can register for a vaccine using the portal at coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.

The website asks health care workers to fill out a questionnaire and give personal information including demographic details and medical history so the District can determine "readiness" to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Guidance for Virginia health workers seeking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has been issued by the Virginia Disaster Medical Advisory Committee. Health care facilities in the state are working to vaccinate their workers with the initial batches of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Phase 1A health care workers who do not have access to the vaccine through their workplace should contact their local health department, Virginia officials say.

Nursing home residents will be given vaccines onsite at their facilities by CVS and Walgreens teams, who have partnered with the CDC.

"These pharmacies are expected to begin vaccinating at long-term care facilities beginning on the week of December 28, 2020," according to Virginia's vaccination guidelines.

Currently, vaccines are being distributed to health care workers in Maryland through various medical centers.

Nursing home residents in Maryland will also be given vaccines onsite at their facilities through a CVS and Walgreens partnership with the CDC.

How do the vaccines work?

All but one vaccine under development will require two shots to achieve effectiveness. Pfizer’s second shot is three weeks later, and Moderna’s is four weeks.

"Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed," according to Maryland's official coronavirus vaccine guidelines.

It usually takes a few weeks after the second dose for a vaccine to provide full protection.

Other steps, like wearing a mask and staying at least 6 feet away from others will continue to be necessary even after vaccination to help protect others and yourself, Maryland officials say.

Are the vaccines safe?

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, some side effects may occur; doctors say this is a normal indication of your body's immune response.

The side effects may "feel like flu and might even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days," Maryland officials say.

The CDC says that people who have experienced severe adverse reactions to prior vaccines can still get the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, but should discuss the risks with their doctors beforehand.

British officials are investigating reports that two people who received the Pfizer vaccine had allergic reactions. Medical experts say that while reactions are rare, they aren’t unheard of for vaccines of any kind and are usually short-lived.

Extreme side effects are rare but not unheard of. For example, a Boston doctor who used an EpiPen on himself after having the first known allergic reaction to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine spoke about his experience.

The doctor, who has a severe shellfish allergy, was taken to the emergency department after receiving his shot and reported feeling normal again a few days later.

Will the vaccine be effective against variant strains of the coronavirus?

Experts says that vaccine efficacy on newer coronavirus strains depends on exactly what the mutation looks like under a microscope.

Scientists say the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 mutates more slowly than the flu, which is good news for vaccine development.

Here's how scientists monitor those changes and how it will affect vaccine development.