Family Questions Emergency Response After Man Killed in Silver Spring Home Invasion

Someone broke into a Silver Spring home and shot and killed a man as he slept early Easter morning, and the victim’s mother questions the response from police and paramedics.

Carlos Carter, 20, was supposed to start a new job Monday.

But just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his family’s house on Old Columbia Pike, smashing a sliding patio door to gain entry, according to relatives. The shooter kicked open Carter’s bedroom door and fired.

Family members say after he was shot, Carter managed to make it up the stairs and out a door where his mother found him seriously wounded.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Ring video shows police initially thought the victim shot himself, asking if he owned a gun and saying it looked like he shot himself.

Montgomery County police confirmed detectives, who were back at the house Monday, are investigating the case as a homicide. They have no suspects or motive.

Carter’s family also feels the response by paramedics took far too long for them to get to the scene.

In police radio transmissions shortly after police arrived, the paramedics initially were told to stage blocks from the scene – standard procedure on crime scenes.

How much time went by before paramedics actually arrived is unclear. News4 made a formal request with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue for an exact timeline on when paramedics arrived at the house.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox. Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.