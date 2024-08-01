Montgomery County

Explosion reported at burning Montgomery County home

Firefighters at the burning home in Kensington reported a gas-fed fire involving the gas meter and the electric meter

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters were called to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Kensington, Maryland, which fire officials said involved an explosion.

Crews responded to the house on Byrd Road about 2:45 p.m. Firefighters at the scene reported a gas-fed fire involving the gas meter and the electric meter, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said.

All residents got out of the house, but a cat is missing, officials said.

As of about 3:15 p.m., firefighters were making an interior attack on the flames amid Thursday's sweltering heat. The temperature outside is 99°, fire officials said.

