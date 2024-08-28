Prince George's County

Elementary school teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Prince George's County

The victim was just 9 years old, and the man now under arrest was 44.

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is charged with sexually abusing a former student. The victim was just 9 years old, and the man now under arrest was 44.

Court documents accuse Mark Edward Cobb, a teacher at Cooper Lane Elementary School, of contact with a 9-year-old he taught last year, using text and through Roblox — an educational computer game website popular with children under 16 and contains a chat feature.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

In one communication, Cobb is accused of asking the child “if he could taste her” which investigators categorize as asking the victim to engage in sex acts.

Security camera images show police officers and detectives serving a search warrant Monday at an apartment on Governor Bridge Road in Bowie. It’s listed in court documents as Cobb’s home.

Court documents say investigators found several hundred computer files depicting child pornography.

In addition, they found a black bag containing child’s underwear, individually packaged, several appeared to be worn.

Cobb is being held without bond til his next court appearance.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Fairfax County 2 hours ago

Hayfield High School football program cleared after investigation

Washington DC 5 hours ago

DC's new traffic safety efforts focus on drivers from Maryland, Virginia

The principal of Cooper Lane Elementary School released a statement confirming the deeply unsettling information and offering counselors for students and families.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's CountyCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us