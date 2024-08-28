Elementary school teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Prince George's County

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is charged with sexually abusing a former student. The victim was just 9 years old, and the man now under arrest was 44.

Court documents accuse Mark Edward Cobb, a teacher at Cooper Lane Elementary School, of contact with a 9-year-old he taught last year, using text and through Roblox — an educational computer game website popular with children under 16 and contains a chat feature.

In one communication, Cobb is accused of asking the child “if he could taste her” which investigators categorize as asking the victim to engage in sex acts.

Security camera images show police officers and detectives serving a search warrant Monday at an apartment on Governor Bridge Road in Bowie. It’s listed in court documents as Cobb’s home.

Court documents say investigators found several hundred computer files depicting child pornography.

In addition, they found a black bag containing child’s underwear, individually packaged, several appeared to be worn.

Cobb is being held without bond til his next court appearance.

The principal of Cooper Lane Elementary School released a statement confirming the deeply unsettling information and offering counselors for students and families.