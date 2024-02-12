Eckington woman almost hit by teens driving stolen car on sidewalk

A D.C. woman was walking her dog outside her home when she was almost hit by teens who were driving on the sidewalk in a stolen Hyundai.

Evelina Voronina said she was walking along U Street Northeast in Eckington when she saw the car coming toward her.

“The car was like going towards this way, and I was like, ‘Oh wait, no, that’s not good,'” Voronina said.

One girl and two teen boys were arrested, according to police.

The girl tried to run away and hide in a nearby apartment building. She was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to the report.

The two boys had outstanding warrants for other crimes, according to police.

“There should be no reason for people to steal cars or do something like that,” Voronina said.

Carjackings continue rising in the D.C. area.

D.C. Councilmember Zach Parker said this “was horrifying and unacceptable.”

“We know we have an issue with juvenile crime in the District,” he added.

It is not clear which of the teens was driving.