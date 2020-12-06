Dusting of Snow Possible in DC Area Early Monday

A dusting of snow is possible in the D.C. area early Monday — but if you love snow, don’t get your hopes up. If there is snow, it won’t be much, and it could miss us altogether.

Less than a half-inch of snow is possible in D.C. and areas south of D.C. in the early hours of Monday, Storm Team4 says.

Snow way! There is a small chance of seeing LESS THAN 0.50" of snow by early Monday AM (mainly south of DC). It will be gone by 9am/10am tomorrow morning BUT there could be a few headaches tomorrow AM if this does come to fruition. More details until 10:30am on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/swIGHQrhuv — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) December 6, 2020

There are two areas of low pressure in the Midwest. If they join together even a little, we’ll see some snow produced in the mid-Atlantic, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts explained. There’s a chance that the areas won’t join at all, in which case our area would remain dry and cold.

Any snow would fall before 9 or 10 a.m., which means it could affect the Monday morning commute.

It’s set to be sunny and breezy on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will be 10-20 mph, down from gusts of 35-40 mph on Saturday.

The work week will be sunny and still breezy, with temps in the 40s and 50s.

Temps will continue to rise into the mid 40s today w/ winds in the 10-20MPH range (a lot lighter than Sat. but still noticeable). Wind chills stick in the 30s through the day. We are dry today & after AM clouds we will become sunny! Catch us now until 10:30 on @nbcwashington! pic.twitter.com/LRIYOTLL9k — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) December 6, 2020

