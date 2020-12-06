Dusting of Snow Possible in DC Area Early Monday

A dusting of snow is possible in the D.C. area early Monday — but if you love snow, don’t get your hopes up. If there is snow, it won’t be much, and it could miss us altogether.
Less than a half-inch of snow is possible in D.C. and areas south of D.C. in the early hours of Monday, Storm Team4 says.
There are two areas of low pressure in the Midwest. If they join together even a little, we’ll see some snow produced in the mid-Atlantic, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts explained. There’s a chance that the areas won’t join at all, in which case our area would remain dry and cold.
Any snow would fall before 9 or 10 a.m., which means it could affect the Monday morning commute.
It’s set to be sunny and breezy on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will be 10-20 mph, down from gusts of 35-40 mph on Saturday.
The work week will be sunny and still breezy, with temps in the 40s and 50s.
