Howard County

1 killed, 18 people in hospital after SUV collision with bus on Route 32

The bus driver and 17 passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

By Allison Hageman

A person is dead and 18 people are in the hospital after a head-on collision between an SUV and a bus early Thursday on Route 32 in Howard County, Maryland, police say. Delays are expected while Route 32 eastbound is closed at Interstate 95.

A Greyhound Bus with 38 passengers was driving east on Route 32 near I-95 at about 3:20 a.m. when it collided with a Buick Enclave driving west in eastbound lanes, according to the Howard County police.

The Buick’s driver died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The Greyhound's driver and 17 passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

