Map: See DC, Maryland and Virginia's most expensive ZIP codes

It’s no surprise that living in the D.C. area is expensive.

In fact, most of Maryland and Virginia’s most expensive ZIP codes are Washington suburbs, according to a recent report by the company RealtyHop.

RealtyHop looked at median listing prices for all types of homes in the U.S. between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15, 2024. While California, Florida and New York had some of the most expensive areas, the D.C. region was found to have its share of costly homes.

Most expensive ZIP codes in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Virginia has the two most expensive ZIP codes in the D.C. area. First is ZIP code 22066 in Great Falls, where the median home price was $2.39 million. It's where an AOL co-founder's estate sold in 2020 for a record-breaking $45 million.

McLean's 22101 ranked second, at $2.2 million. That ZIP code is home to Chateau du Soleil (French for "mansion of the sun"), which is one of the region's most expensive pieces of real estate.

Arlington ZIP code 22207, which includes neighborhoods of Bellevue Forest and Woodmont, came in third, with $1.5 million.

What do Virginia's three most expensive areas all have in common? Lots of real estate along the Potomac River – just like Maryland’s second-most expensive ZIP code, 20816 in Bethesda (median home price: $1.32 million).

That corner of Bethesda is home to a memorable mansion that once set the record for the most expensive property sold in the state.

Chevy Chase is Maryland's third most pricey area, with a median home value of $1.25 million.

But Maryland's most expensive ZIP code is the tiny Gibson Island community in Anne Arundel County, more proof that waterfront property comes with a hefty price tag.

The median home price on Gibson Island is $3.39 million. The private island in the Chesapeake Bay has fewer than 200 homes and just a few nonresidential buildings, according to The Washington Post.

In the District, the Hawthorne area ranks as the most expensive. The median home value is $1.48 million in ZIP code 20015, which includes Barnaby Woods, the District's Chevy Chase neighborhood and homes overlooking Rock Creek Park.

Georgetown, where the median home costs $1.27 million, ranks second in District, while another Upper Northwest area just to its north ranks third. The 20007 ZIP code covers stately rowhomes near the bustling shopping district, as well as some bona fide estates, like Fox News host Bret Baier's mansion that was listed for $31.9 million, nestled near parks.

ZIP code 20016 includes the Palisades, Tenleytown and Cleveland Park, and the median home value is $1.09 million. One notable address? Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Northwest D.C. estate, known as Willow Oaks.

D.C.'s most expensive ZIP codes

Hawthorne (20015): $1.48 million Georgetown (20007): $1.27 million Spring Valley (20016): $1.09 million

Maryland's most expensive ZIP codes

Gibson Island (21056): $3.39 million Bethesda (20816): $1.32 million Chevy Chase (20815): $1.25 million

Virginia's most expensive ZIP codes

Great Falls (22066): $2.39 million McLean (22101): $2.2 million Arlington (22207): $1.5 million

