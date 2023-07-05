Drive-by shooting injures 9 people at Fourth of July gathering: Police

At least nine people have been injured, four critically, in a drive-by shooting at a Fourth of July gathering overnight Wednesday in Northeast D.C., police say.

A dark-colored SUV drove down the 4700 block of Meade Street in the Deanwood area stopped in front of the gathering and began shooting, the Metropolitan Department of Police said. Officers responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m.

“As it drove through the street, it stopped and it fired shots in the direction of some of our residents that were outside,” Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said at a news conference.

Rescue crews took several patients to the hospital, some victims took themselves. At least four people are in critical condition and three have not life-threatening injuries.

Two of the victims were identified as a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old.

The area has been secured.

Police believe this was a targeted attack. The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.