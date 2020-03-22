coronavirus

Drive-By Coronavirus Testing Launches in DMV

By Brianna Crummy

A medical personnel store medical samples of patients at a “drive-thru” coronavirus testing lab set up by local community centre in West Palm Beach 75 miles north of Miami, on March 16, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A D.C.-area healthcare provider is offering drive-by COVID-19 testing for established patients. Starting Monday, people will be able to get tested from their cars.

Allcare is allowing existing customers to schedule a time for a test at one of three of their locations. They are being instructed to book an online video visit with a physician to determine if a test is needed. Patients can then book a time slot to drive up and receive a test. 

The three locations offering the testing are AllCare Ellicott City in Maryland, AllCare DC in the district and Alexandria Immediate Care in Virginia. Appointments can be made from Monday to Friday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

When an individual arrives they will be instructed to stay in their car with their windows rolled up. To prevent the spread of the virus, patients are encouraged to swab their own nose or mouth. 

Most health insurance providers are covering the cost of the test and telemedicine consultation. However, for insurers who aren’t or for those without insurance the total cost of the screening and test is $206. 

Allcare is using the commercially available tests from LapCorp to test for COVID-19. The health care provider said results would be available in three to four days.

