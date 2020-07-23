Dr. Anthony Fauci Throws Out First Pitch on Nationals' Opening Day

Play ball! Top U.S. infectious disease expert and Washington Nationals fan Dr. Anthony Fauci threw the team’s ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day in D.C. on Thursday.

Fauci, 79, trotted to the mound in a custom jersey and Washington face mask and threw the pitch off the mark, tossing to the far right of Sean Doolittle.

"It went in the wrong direction," Fauci said in an interview Friday with Washington Post Live. "I joked around after that I used to be a short stop when I played ball as a young boy, and I thought I was supposed to throw to first base."

The team said earlier this week that the “superfan” and "true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic" would do the honors. Here's a look.