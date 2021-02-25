‘Love Is Learned': Campaign Seeks to Teach Teens About Healthy Relationships

In recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, the One Love Foundation is sharing a PSA to spread the message that "love is learned."

The animated 30-second video, called "More to the Story," portrays diverse young people connecting with others, including in both opposite-sex and LGBTQ+ relationships. The narrator tells viewers, "As kids, we're told that love is a feeling. It's all around us -- in movies and songs. But what we see and hear isn't always right."

The video goes on to encourage viewers to learn more about healthy relationships. Below that, the page offers downloadable social media images, including one that says, "One piece of relationship advice I'd give my younger self is ___________."

Information available on the One Love site includes 10 Signs of a Healthy Relationship and 10 Signs of an Unhealthy Relationship.

The One Love Foundation was launched in memory of Yeardley Love.

Love, who was from Cockeysville, Maryland, was a University of Virginia lacrosse player. She died May 3, 2010 after being beaten by her ex-boyfriend, George Huguely. He was convicted of second-degree murder and is serving a 23-year sentence in a Virginia prison.

Love wore a No. 1 jersey. The University of Virginia women’s lacrosse team retired the jersey number after her death.