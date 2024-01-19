Do you want to build a snowman? Our morning reporters did

If you tuned into News4 Today in the early hours this morning, you may also have met two of our newest News4 team members: Jack and Frosty.

News4's Joseph Olmo and Juliana Valencia spent long hours out in the cold on Friday, monitoring the snowfall and traffic conditions around the DMV. In between live hits, Olmo decided to try and build a snowman... with mixed success.

"I don't think I've built a snowman since like, the fourth or fifth grade, so I'm testing my skills," Olmo said. "And [News4 photographer] Indira was laughing at me while I was building it. So, uh... that shows you guys how good I think I'm doing.

WRC News4's Joseph Olmo makes a first attempt at building a snowman.

Hearing and seeing this, Valencia then decided to try her own hand at building a snowman before her next live hit.

"So this is my little guy," Valencia said. "My photographer Jibri said we should name him Jack, so here's my friend Jack."

Jack, sturdy enough to be lifted off his snowdrift without falling apart, has two pennies for eyes, an earplug for a nose, pieces of a hanger found in the car for arms, and some very stylish lipstick for a mouth. (Don't worry -- it's not a lipstick Valencia uses often, she said.)

WRC Juliana Valencia holding her "little buddy," Jack, during snowfall near D.C.

Not to be shown up, Olmo came back with a second attempt at a snowman during his next live hit.

Wearing an News4/Telemundo 44 beanie, with sticks for arms and features made of Honey Nut Cheerios not eaten for breakfast, Frosty the News4 Snowman made his entrance in style.

WRC Frosty the News4 Snowman makes his TV debut.

As the morning progressed, and the sun rose, Frosty gained a pair of gloves.

"He's wearing gloves but I'm not wearing gloves" Olmo said. He claimed to be warm enough -- but the aunties of D.C. remained concerned.

WRC Joseph Olmo, sans gloves, interviews Frosty and his toasty, glove-covered hands.

When Olmo pulled over Gamble, a woman passing by, to ask her to rate his snowman, she had thoughts about more than just Frosty's attire.

"I like it! Very creative," Gamble said. With a pause, she added, "Why don't YOU have on gloves?"

Despite Olmo's frostbite risk, Gamble gave Frosty a 9 on a scale of 1 to 10.

When the competition circled back to Valencia for a final round, she gave Jack one final accessory: A pair of sunglasses, to keep Jack looking ice cold.

WRC Jack, looking ice cold in some shades.

Which leaves us at News4 wondering -- which of these two snowmen do you think won this impromptu snow-day competition?

WRC

And if you have your own worthy snowman, send us a photo or video! We'd love to see it.

You can submit photos to us by clicking here, or by emailing us at isee@nbcwashington.com.