Williams-Sonoma to Close One N. Virginia Store, Open Another

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) will enter the Mosaic District later this month with a dual-concept store that sells both its kitchenware and its line of home furnishings.

On April 30, two days after it opens in Merrifield, Williams-Sonoma will shutter its store in the Tysons Galleria, a company spokesman confirmed. While Mosaic is considered a new store and not a relocation, Williams Sonoma does encourage its Tysons shoppers to visit Merrifield instead.

Williams-Sonoma has shuffled and downsized its area lineup in recent years, shuttering the Pentagon City store in 2013 and the Towson Town Center store this year. It maintains locations in Bethesda, Fair Oaks, Clarendon, Old Town Alexandria and Columbia.

The 6,300-square-foot Mosaic store, patterned after the layout of Williams-Sonoma’s Ponce City outpost in Atlanta, will feature 12-foot high ceilings and black-and-white tile floors, the company said.

Williams-Sonoma plans three days of grand opening events.

