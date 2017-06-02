Georgetown University Selects Its Next Business School Dean

Paul Almeida, a longtime member of the Georgetown University academic community, has been named the next dean and William R. Berkley chair of the McDonough School of Business.

Almeida, scheduled to start Aug. 1, has worked for Georgetown for more than two decades, most recently as deputy dean for executive education and innovation, and before that, as senior associate dean for executive programs. He also serves as a professor of strategy of strategy and international business.

Georgetown’s innovation initiative, Georgetown President John DeGioia said in a letter to the university community, “seeks to more deeply inegrate our Catholic and Jesuit values into the school, expand technology-enhanced learning, leverage the school’s location in Washington, D.C., and increase organizational excellence.”

"Paul is known throughout our academic community as a respected scholar and teacher who is deeply committed to our Catholic and Jesuit identity," DeGioia wrote. "His research focuses on innovation,…

