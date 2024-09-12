DC police officers convicted in man's scooter crash death

It was a heated day in court as two D.C. police officers faced a judge. They were convicted in the death of a man who crashed his scooter while being chased by police.

There were character witnesses for the defendants and victim impact statements in court Wednesday.

This all began in October 2020, when Officer Terence Sutton started pursuing 20-year-old Karon Hilton Brown. Brown, who was on a moped, crashed into a vehicle and died.

Sutton was convicted of second-degree murder.

Sutton and his supervising officer, Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, were both convicted of obstruction of justice.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

They are set to be sentenced Thursday. The judge said will not hand down the lengthy prison sentences prosecutors are pushing for.