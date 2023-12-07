Mother of man killed in DC police chase not guilty of assaulting US marshal in court

The mother of man killed in a crash while be chased by D.C. police was found not guilty of assaulting a U.S. marshal in a courtroom after a jury convicted two police officers in the case.

Karen Hylton's trial in federal court took two days.

Hylton shouted in court and clashed with officers as a jury announced its verdict for the officers accused in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown, who died in 2020 after police chased him and his scooter crashed.

Hylton was accused of violating a law that makes it illegal to “assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with a federal law enforcement officer,” according to court documents.

Hylton-Brown was 20 and the father of an infant when police saw him riding an electric scooter on streets and sidewalks in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Officers chased him, he was hit by a passing van and he died three days later.

Officer Terence Sutton, who was driving a police car, was found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction of justice. Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, who was driving a second police car, was found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

As the jury announced its verdict in the officers’ case, Hylton-Brown’s mother screamed, yelled, stomped her feet and snapped her fingers, court documents say. A courtroom security officer told her she had to leave.

Then the judge ordered Hylton to leave, and two officers began to escort her out of the courtroom as she yelled, including at Sutton and Zabavsky.

Hylton is accused of charging toward a courtroom officer, bumping him with her chest and pushing him with both hands. The officer fell back onto a bench, and Hylton was put in handcuffs.

Two days after Hylton pushed the officer, he went to urgent care because of pain in his chest, the court documents say. His X-rays were negative and he was prescribed a muscle relaxant and naproxen, the active ingredient in Aleve.