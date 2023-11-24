DC officer charged after I-395 police chase and crash

A D.C. police officer is facing charges after leading Virginia State Police on a chase Wednesday that ended in a crash that injured someone, police said.

D.C. police confirm to News4 that officer Peter McCauley, from the Fourth District, was off-duty and driving his own vehicle when he crashed at Interstate 395 and Seminary Road just a couple of minutes before midnight, officials said.

Traffic camera video shows a car driving into an intersection as traffic flows across. It appears to strike another car before spinning around.

Police called the crash an accident causing injury but didn’t give further information about who was hurt or the severity of those injuries.

McCauley's police powers have been revoked and the incident is under investigation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

McCauley joined the force in June of 2020.

News4 has reached out to Virginia State Police to ask what McCauley is charged with.