Gun violence: A call to action

By The News4 I-Team

While crime waves are nothing new, the gun violence sweeping through the nation’s capital seems different, especially when it comes to young people.

Almost 100 juveniles have been shot in Washington, D.C., so far this year.

Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children in America, and on Monday, Nov. 13, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency on juvenile crimes.

The News4 I-Team put all of its resources together to look at why youth gun violence is happening, how it impacts youth and their families, and what can change.

Our series explores how gunshots change the victims and their families, how social media can fuel gun violence, the obstacles families face getting away from violent communities, and the impact it has on young people living in those communities.

Previous coverage by the News4 I-Team:

