coronavirus

DC Firefighter Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Gina Cook

DC Fire and EMS Engine Truck shutterstock_337943633
Pavel L Photo and Video / Shutterstock.com

A D.C. firefighter has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and health officials are working on tracing other firefighters and citizens exposed to the virus.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Gregory Dean said the department was notified about the firefighter on Monday.

D.C. Department of Health is contacting firefighters and citizens who came into contact with the emergency worker regarding next steps for self-quarantine, Dean said.

Local

internet access 44 mins ago

No Access to Broadband Could Impact Online Learning

Fairfax County 58 mins ago

Fairfax County Deputy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Prisoner

"If DC Health or a doctor recommends it, then they will be tested for COVID-19," Dean said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 22 confirmed cases in D.C.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusWashington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us