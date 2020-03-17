DC Firefighter Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A D.C. firefighter has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and health officials are working on tracing other firefighters and citizens exposed to the virus.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Gregory Dean said the department was notified about the firefighter on Monday.

D.C. Department of Health is contacting firefighters and citizens who came into contact with the emergency worker regarding next steps for self-quarantine, Dean said.

"If DC Health or a doctor recommends it, then they will be tested for COVID-19," Dean said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 22 confirmed cases in D.C.