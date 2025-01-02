DC enhancing security ahead of major events after 15 killed in New Orleans

The Nation’s Capital will soon be hosting two significant events that draw large crowds: next week’s state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter, followed by Donald Trump’s second inauguration as President of the United States.

After an incident being investigated as a terrorist attack in New Orleans Wednesday, extra precautions, some visible and some not, are going into place in D.C.

At 7th and F Streets Northwest outside Capital One Arena Wednesday night, vehicle barriers blocked access to F Street.

The area was busy with people attending the Washington Wizards game. Normally, the street is closed to vehicle traffic by the presence of one or more police cruisers.

There was also a heavier than usual presence of Metro Transit Police officers around the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro stop adjacent to the arena. The agency posted on social media that it has heightened security across the transit system.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith spoke with reporters at a 5K race event earlier in the day.

“Any time there is an incident such as what happened in New Orleans, we always heighten our security, and here in the District, we will continue to do the same today and throughout the rest of the week,” she said.

The Chief was asked how the horrific event in New Orleans affects security preparations for two upcoming events, which will bring crowds to the District.

“We’ve been preparing for large crowds. That's what we specialize here in in the District of Columbia,” she said. “The Metropolitan Police Department will continue to work very closely with our local and state partners to see if there are any critical threats to the District, and if there are, we will posture ourselves accordingly.”

People’s eyes sometimes glaze over when they hear “See something, say something,” but community concern can and has helped prevent attacks both in the U.S. and overseas.