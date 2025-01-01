Las Vegas

Tesla truck explosion outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel being investigated as possible terror attack

Authorities confirmed the person killed was in the truck, while the seven people injured were located nearby.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The investigation into the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside of Trump’s Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas is being looked at as a possible terror attack, three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told NBC News

Two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation say it was intentional.

The incident killed one and injured seven, with the driver the person who is deceased; officials say they don’t believe the incident is connected to the vehicle ramming attack in New Orleans, two senior law enforcement officials say. 

Authorities have not stated a possible motive for the Cybertruck explosion.

The car was rented – from the same rental company that facilitated the truck used in New Orleans – to an individual they have not named publicly, two officials say. 

A county spokeswoman said in a statement that the fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas was reported at 8:40 a.m.

“I know you have a lot of questions,” Jeremy Schwartz, acting FBI Special Agent in Charge for the Las Vegas office, said at the news conference. “We don't have a lot of answers.”

Eric Trump, a son of the president-elect and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted about the fire on the social media platform X. He praised the fire department and local law enforcement “for their swift response and professionalism.”

The 64-story hotel is just off the famed Las Vegas Strip and across the street from the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall.

Copyright The Associated Press

Las Vegas
